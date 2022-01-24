Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $106,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $36,754,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

