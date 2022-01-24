Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $97.69 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,518,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $97,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 744,274 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,825,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after buying an additional 7,195,015 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GT opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

