Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 39,227 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,698,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $93,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,735,000 after purchasing an additional 160,560 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after acquiring an additional 991,275 shares during the period.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

