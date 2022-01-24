Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,565 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $111,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $118.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

