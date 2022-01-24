Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,365,135 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,365,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $103,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hess by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after buying an additional 538,654 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of HES opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess Co. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

