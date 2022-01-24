Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 946,354 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 674,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 946,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $101,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 33.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $160.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

