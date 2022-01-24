Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $830.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

