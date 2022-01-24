Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth about $7,310,000.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $914.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.89. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

