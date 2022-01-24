Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 14.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.19 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

