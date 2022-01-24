Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 72.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

MPW opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.