Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in FMC by 41.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in FMC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in FMC by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.