Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 25,894 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.76.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

