Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $5,842,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $102.02 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

