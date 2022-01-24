Gravity Finance (GFI) Trading Down 36.7% This Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $944,248.70 and $1,147.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.82 or 0.06629400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,752.16 or 0.98808699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006415 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

