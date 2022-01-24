Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GBNH. Clarus Securities lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.