Grin (GRIN) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $17.58 million and $3.45 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,505.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.21 or 0.06646222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00299861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.98 or 0.00797090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065478 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00402301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00250103 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,118,780 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

