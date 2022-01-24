Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth $74,000. Natixis increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 56.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 44,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 67.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

