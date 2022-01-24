Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.63.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.
