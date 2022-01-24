Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $769.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

