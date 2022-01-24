H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives $200.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HLUYY stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

