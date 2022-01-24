Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of HAL opened at $27.54 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.48.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

