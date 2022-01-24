Halving Coin 24 Hour Volume Tops $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.32 or 0.06636620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.08 or 1.00132996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.