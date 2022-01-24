Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,037,000 after acquiring an additional 118,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 129,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

