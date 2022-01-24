Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 152 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.02. 80,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,413. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

