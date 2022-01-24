Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $112.35. The stock had a trading volume of 58,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,157. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

