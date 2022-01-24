HC Wainwright Lowers Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Price Target to $3.00

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.