HC Wainwright Raises BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target to $4.50

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDSI. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $331.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

