Head-To-Head Contrast: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) versus Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Alpine Income Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $122.36 million 10.13 $90.23 million $0.62 15.06 Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 11.36 $990,000.00 $0.17 113.82

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Broadmark Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadmark Realty Capital and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.87, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 67.93% 8.16% 8.01% Alpine Income Property Trust 7.10% 1.00% 0.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 635.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Broadmark Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

