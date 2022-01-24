Head to Head Contrast: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) vs. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.60 $97.06 million $8.65 7.29 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 345.23 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60% Luminar Technologies -2,061.38% -94.03% -70.73%

Volatility & Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Patrick Industries and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Luminar Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.77%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 105.52%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

