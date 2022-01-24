Head-To-Head Survey: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

8.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 0.83 $4.39 million ($0.34) -3.09 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 14.47 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.