Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

