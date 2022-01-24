Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 14,966 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

