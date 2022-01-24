Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,330 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $130.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.09. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

