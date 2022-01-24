Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

SGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

