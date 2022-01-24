Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.
SGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Signify Health Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
