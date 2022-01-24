Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 619,063 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,063 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $20,716,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

