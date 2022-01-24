Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $468,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $56.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.