Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,160 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vistra by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

