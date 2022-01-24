Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $342,705. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

