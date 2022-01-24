Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,382,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

MIME opened at $79.91 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

