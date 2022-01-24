Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $118.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

