Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Shares of ABC opened at $131.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $136.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

