Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $1,404,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

