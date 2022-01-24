Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

