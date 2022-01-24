Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3,410.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,841.41 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
