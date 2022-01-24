Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3,410.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,841.41 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

