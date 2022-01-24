Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,067 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

