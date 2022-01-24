Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

