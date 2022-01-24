Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $312,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $146.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day moving average of $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Heska Co. has a one year low of $138.56 and a one year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.