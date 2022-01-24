Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $162,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $62,849,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. Hess has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.