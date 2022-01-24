Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98. Hess has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

