Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98. Hess has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $94.51.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
