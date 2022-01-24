Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,427 shares during the period. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.19% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $27,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLI. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,552,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 875,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 901.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

