Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

